WBI Investments Buys New Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WBI Investments bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

