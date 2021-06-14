Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,187. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

