Tsai Capital Corp Purchases 289 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tsai Capital Corp raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.68 on Monday, reaching $232.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

