Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.