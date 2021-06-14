Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.59% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

NYSE MEG traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $50.36. 891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $8,329,136.40. Insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock worth $12,459,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

