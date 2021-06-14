TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Holdings Decreased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.08% of TopBuild worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,665,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $43,980,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLD traded down $4.82 on Monday, reaching $188.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $104.52 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.42.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

