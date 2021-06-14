Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Up 212.0% in May

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 212.0% from the May 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

