Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Declines By 70.8%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the May 13th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.45. 42,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,077. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

