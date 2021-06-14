Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in May

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the May 13th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,985,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 3,712,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 161.57%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

CBWTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Auxly Cannabis Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

