Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.79

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 20773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Venator Materials by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 519,208 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

