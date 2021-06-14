Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Trading Down 3.1%

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 1,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 775,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

