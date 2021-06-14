Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.90

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 1292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

ACRE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

