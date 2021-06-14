Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.92

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 36 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

BFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Saul Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.