Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Trading Up 10%

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 2,149,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,432,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.03.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.