Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $5.80 Million in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 331,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 62.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 647,104 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the first quarter valued at $2,625,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Exagen by 42.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 135,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Exagen by 15,314.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. 2,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,176. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $277.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XGN. TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

