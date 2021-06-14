Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $9.26 Million Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,641 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 44,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

APYX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. 442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,335. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. On average, analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

