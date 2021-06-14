Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 413,891 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 413,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

OCDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,823. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.