Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 237,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Soliton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Soliton by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Soliton by 87.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Soliton by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Soliton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Soliton alerts:

SOLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.34. 7,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.70. Soliton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOLY shares. Maxim Group downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Soliton Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.