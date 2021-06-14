Pura Vida Investments LLC Cuts Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Pura Vida Investments LLC cut its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,772 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.85% of DermTech worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 116.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 152.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $8,756,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in DermTech by 1.3% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.92. 12,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,448. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. Research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $104,449.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,336 shares of company stock worth $9,202,840 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

