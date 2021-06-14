Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Position Raised by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,828,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,154 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Invacare worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 33.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.25. 1,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,104. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

