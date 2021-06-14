Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,155 shares during the quarter. Outset Medical makes up about 0.6% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Outset Medical worth $19,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 268,999 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,603 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472.

OM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

