Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $779,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 118,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,791 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,964,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 173,032 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW remained flat at $$38.25 on Monday. 10,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

