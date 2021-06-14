Zacks: Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Boot Barn reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,050%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

BOOT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.98. 2,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $80.10.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 130.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $34,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boot Barn by 60.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,972 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

