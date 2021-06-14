Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $867.36. 4,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,115. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $543.03 and a one year high of $893.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $829.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

