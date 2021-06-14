$13.98 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce $13.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $14.01 million. Veru reported sales of $10.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $61.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $74.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.44 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Veru in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Veru in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veru by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 24,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

