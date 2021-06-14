DDKoin (DDK) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $957,419.80 and approximately $41,641.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015250 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002768 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.