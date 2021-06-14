CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.01. 17,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.