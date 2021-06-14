CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.17

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 17410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

