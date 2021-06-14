Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 291,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,744,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.