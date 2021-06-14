Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $25.77 Million Investment in Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 636,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,773,000. Hartford Core Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 16.33% of Hartford Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCRB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.09. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

