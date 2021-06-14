Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000. HollyFrontier comprises 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.08% of HollyFrontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. 72,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,819. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.80. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.