Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,199 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 58.7% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 37,385 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $3,509,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,858. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

