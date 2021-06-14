Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,718 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $623,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 112,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 69,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,243. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $79.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39.

