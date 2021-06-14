26,737 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, reaching $160.29. 7,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,656. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.36 and a 52 week high of $167.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

