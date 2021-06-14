Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the May 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDXAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.91. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

