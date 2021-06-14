CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 6.2% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.39. 6,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,520,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $691.17 million, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 5.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 2,805.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 238,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
