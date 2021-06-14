CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 6.2% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.39. 6,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,520,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $691.17 million, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 5.10.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 2,805.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 238,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.