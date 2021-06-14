Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Price Down 6%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNN. Benchmark began coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $679.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 13.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

