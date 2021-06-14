Q3 Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF makes up 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMAT stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.84. 2,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

