Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Up 4.6%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 4,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,264,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCF. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,009 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 716,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2,621.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 655,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

