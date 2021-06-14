Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 791,442 shares.The stock last traded at $73.40 and had previously closed at $72.15.

LSPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $79,209,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

