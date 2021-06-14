SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 305.0 days.

Shares of SALRF stock remained flat at $$70.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $71.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Danske downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SalMar ASA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

