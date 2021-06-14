RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the May 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.3 days.
Shares of ROBOF remained flat at $$1.36 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 365. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.29.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile
