RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the May 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.3 days.

Shares of ROBOF remained flat at $$1.36 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 365. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Get RoboGroup T.E.K. alerts:

RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.