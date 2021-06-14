Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 117,921 shares.The stock last traded at $48.70 and had previously closed at $48.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00.
In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
