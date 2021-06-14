Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 117,921 shares.The stock last traded at $48.70 and had previously closed at $48.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

