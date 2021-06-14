Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $177.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,730. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

