4,886 Shares in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Acquired by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 359,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The ODP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,773,000 after acquiring an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The ODP by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The ODP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODP shares. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,973. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

