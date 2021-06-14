Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys New Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.28% of DXP Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 164.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXPE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.27. 3,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

