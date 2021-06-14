Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cass Information Systems comprises 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $661.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

