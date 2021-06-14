Mask Network (MASK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.11 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $60.65 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $4.73 or 0.00011734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.29 or 0.00804839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.23 or 0.08064007 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

