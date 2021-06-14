Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.35). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($2.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.37) to ($5.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($3.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.29. 11,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,856. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.