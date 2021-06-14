Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Cap Hits $5.36 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 43.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $5.36 million and $3.97 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

